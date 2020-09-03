Photo Organizing Boot Camp with Aloha Organizers

Honolulu (KHON2) – Aloha Organizers is hosting a Photo Organizing Boot Camp from September 1-25 in honor of September’s “Save Your Photos” month.

Photo Organizing Boot Camp is an organizing challenge which breaks down the daunting multi-step process of organizing your print and digital photos into daily digestible steps.

“Many people are so overwhelmed by this project that we have found breaking it up into smaller parts can be very helpful,” says Aloha Organizers Owner Nancy Nino. “Boot Camp participants will get an email at 7AM every weekday through September 25. The email will outline one specific task in the photo organizing process.”

September is officially “Save Your Photos” month; it’s the month when all members of the photo organizing industry come together to raise awareness and educate the masses on the benefits of safeguarding their photos. Also with many people back at home again, this makes it a good time to tackle a home organizing project.

Aloha Organizers is a professional organizing business, focusing on residential organizing services, organizing all parts of the home, home office and paperwork, and one area that many people struggle with which is photos. “It’s precisely because organizing your photos is such a daunting process that we have put together our current Photo Organizing Boot Camp,” adds Nino.

For those worried that it will be too emotional or too difficult to organize too many photos, Nino has this to say: “I would say think about how incredible it will feel to be able to get your hands on any photo you want in just seconds, whether for you kid’s school project, a wedding photo board, or even an in memoriam piece. I had a birthday earlier this week and one of my besties put together the most incredible photo montage. I was so touched and I just treasure it, this one minute photo story of so many of our good times over the last ten years.”

To join the Photo Organizing Boot Camp, sign up online.

