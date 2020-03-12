Performing Arts Center of Kapolei presents Shrek The Musical

The Performing Arts Center of Kapolei is a non-profit company that provides performing arts opportunities to youth, ages 6-18. They meet weekly to develop acting, singing, and dancing skills. In addition, the center produces two musical productions a year. The spring show is Shrek the Musical.

Director Rachelle Amparo says, “So much went into putting on this production. The music, the costumes, the set, the puppets, the live band…we worked with some amazing artists to get all of this together. Danisha Stallings’ set painting, Alison Joy Bishop created the dragon puppet, Meagan Olson on costumes, Rene van den Berg’s set design, Elika Santos, Kat Jones…all these amazingly talented artists working together.”

For tickets and information visit http://packapolei.org

Performing Arts Center of Kapolei

Website: http://packapolei.org

Phone: (808) 664-6161