Pa’ia Youth and Cultural Center Dedicates its Facilities to Hawaii’s Youth

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Pa’ia Youth and Cultural Center is building the community of Maui through programs dedicated to Hawaii’s youth.

With many programs and events, The Pa’ia Youth and Cultural Center teaches the core Hawaiian values to the Keiki of Maui through innovative and creative projects.

“Our purpose is to provide a safe place emotionally and physically for the youth of Pa’ia through a variety of social, educational, cultural, vocational, and recreational activities. We are guided by our Hawaiian values. They are ideals which form the basis for making decisions and serve as an evaluation tool for the center,” says Peter Swanzy, Multimedia Lab and IT Program Specialist at Pa’ia Youth and Cultural Center.

The Pa’ia Youth and Cultural Center’s mission is to help kids find their purpose and talent through a variety of special skilled programs dedicated to showcasing their creativity.

Swanzy says, “Through the multimedia lab, we offer opportunities for kids to learn about music, computers, video and radio equipment. We also offer a cooking program that offers kids the opportunity for growing and cooking food, as well as making their own recipes.”

In addition to the many events offered at the Pa’ia Youth and Cultural Center, the organization holds events that the whole community can enjoy.

“The Pa’ia Bay Beach Fest is probably one of our most popular events. It’s a surf and bodyboarding competition organized and ran by the awesome volunteers of our community, and surfing champion, Kai Lenny. We even offer camping trips where 20 to 30 kids can come out and enjoy a weekend outside,” says Swanzy.

The Pa’ia Youth and Cultural Center is currently open to welcome new members, within CDC guidelines.

Website: www.PYCCMaui.org