Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort & Beachcomber Offer Ultimate Kama`aina Staycations

Honolulu (KHON2) – Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort has been a popular getaway for kama’aina since it stayed open during the pandemic and now, the revamped Beachcomber by Outrigger is ready to welcome back guests too.

“The magic of Outrigger Waikiki is its location,” says Sean Dee, Executive Vice President/Chief Marketing Officer. “It’s built on the site of the original Outrigger Canoe Club and has a nostalgic surf vibe. It’s perfect for both couples and families. Kama`aina surfers can even check their boards with the bell desk and of course Duke’s Restaurant is an iconic spot for great food and drink.”

Outrigger has many restaurants and retailers for guests to enjoy. Duke’s has an expansive dining space and outdoor area to serve guests with live music nightly, including Henry Kapono for Duke’s on Sunday.

Hula Grill just opened back up and there’s Sunrise at the entrance of the resort with its famous smoothie bowls and bullet coffee. There are also two locally owned beachwear/gift shops: Banana Bay – that’s been open at this property since it opened 55 years ago and Bikini Bird that’s brand new.Waikiki Beachcomber by Outrigger opens with a new look and feel on November 13th.

“This new craft hotel was curated by local artists and influencers (who we call the Beachcomber Originals),” says Monica Salter, Vice President, Corporate Communications.”So as a guest, you get to experience the unique sights, sounds and flavors of a modern Waikiki.’

For example, Zak Noyle – the incredible surf photographer – has larger than life underwater images throughout the property and in every guest room. Makana – the renowned slack key guitarist – curated a custom sound for the property that is heard throughout the hotel And Garret Marrero – founder of Maui Brewing Co. – has his restaurant inside the hotel, serving up craft beers and spirits, plus foods from a true scratch kitchen.

Beachcomber by Outrigger has a great kama`aina rate starting as low as $149 per night when you book at Outrigger.com/kamaaina.

Outrigger launched its Clean Commitment back in April – which is a platform vetted by healthcare leaders and designed with Ecolab, the global leader in hospitality sanitation. The commitment includes enhanced cleaning protocols and technology such as UV Wands and Electrostatic Sprayers.

“Our goal is to provide a worry-free stay for our guests so that they can enjoy all that Waikiki has to offer,” adds Salter.

Some of the changes that guests will see include touchless communication through a mobile app and QR codes, Plexiglass screens at the check-in, mandatory mask wearing for all of our hosts and guests while they are in the lobby, floor stickers marking where to queue and how to physically distance (check-in, check-out, elevator lobbies, food and beverage outlets and public areas).

Website: www.outrigger.com

Social Media Handles: @outriggerresorts