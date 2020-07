As gyms reopen around the state, people are taking extra precautions when it comes to preventing the spread of Covid-19.

John Scalla, Head Coach of OrangeTheory Fitness Waikiki, and Danielle Kling, Owner of Wellness 4 Humanity, are here to give us details on how they are keeping staff and gym-goers safe.

Websites:

Orangetheory.com

W4humanity.com