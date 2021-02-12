Optical Art Shines for Family Sunday at Honolulu Museum Art

Honolulu (KHON2) – Honolulu Museum of Art is welcoming Ohana to a new dynamic exhibit for its free Family Sunday event.

Honolulu Museum of Art Family Sunday presented by Bank of Hawaii Foundation features “Optical Impact: I Spy” Sunday, Feb 21, 2021.

Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin took a tour. “We’re standing in the museum gallery currently housing an exhibition called “Optical Impact,” explained Catherine Whitney, Director of Curatorial Affairs. “It features works from HoMA’s permanent collection. These paintings are all of a genre known as Optical Art, or Op Art. This kind of painting developed as a type of Abstraction in the mid-20th century, and artists were interested in using color and pattern to confuse the eye and surprise the viewer. Some of these even create optical illusions of movement.”

Every month, HoMA offers Family Sunday programming for kids of all ages and their ‘ohana, generously supported by Bank of Hawaii Foundation. Activities are for all skill levels, and it’s a great way for families to spend creative time together. HoMA is not hosting a physical event at the museum right now, so all of our activities are virtual and can be found online and free for everyone. February’s Family Sunday activities are all inspired by this exhibition, Optical Impact.

The museum is excited to launch special livestreams with Family Sunday programming. Whitney adds, “We’ve got a Storytime reading of a book called “The Dot” planned, as well as a livestreamed art workshop with one of our art instructors, who will teach us the art of “notan,” which is playing with contrasting dark and light.”

HoMA is also planning a special Gallery Hunt based on the works in this exhibition. According to Whitney, “the fun part is that you can either do the Gallery Hunt virtually at home, or come visit the museum with your family and do the gallery hunt in-person. Museum admission for Hawai‘I residents will be free on Family Sunday.”

This month’s Family Sunday activities will be live on the website the weekend of February 21. Visit honolulumuseum.org for more, and you can follow @honolulumuseum for Family Sunday updates as well.

Website: honolulumuseum.org

Social Media Handles: @honolulumuseum