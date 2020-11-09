Ohi’a Love Fest Goes Virtual

Honolulu (KHON2)- Ōhi‘a Love Fest is a celebration of our beloved ‘Ōhi‘a Lehua trees.

In past years, it was a one-day event held in Hilo, but now that it is virtual all Hawaii residents are welcome to join in, with others from around the world! This is a great way to get the family involved all from the comfort of home! A variety of events at different times, aimed at celebrating ‘ōhi‘a and learning how to protect and perpetuate it make up this special event. This is especially important, since there is a disease called Rapid ‘Ōhi‘a Death (ROD) that can kill ‘ōhi‘a, and event organizers want to include ways for people to protect ‘ōhi‘a.

For a full schedule of events and other information on the Ohia Love Fest you can visit www.RapidOhiaDeath.org, Facebook: www.Facebook.com/RapidOhiaDeath, or Instagram: www.Instagram.com/OhiaLife.