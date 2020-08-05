Not Too Late To Vote

While it is too late to mail in your ballot, it’s NOT too late to get your ballot in and your vote counted.
Now you’ll have to drop off your ballot. On O’ahu, you can find Voter Service Centers at Honolulu Hale and Kapolei Hale open through August 7th from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Primary Election Day August 8th. You can find the Places of Deposit on O’ahu at different Honolulu County parks open daily (park hours) till 7 PM on Primary Election Day August 8th. For a complete list of these locations and the different Neighbor Island locations, visit their website at http://elections.hawaii.gov. Be sure to sign your return envelope with your correct signature. Any ballots received without your proper signature will not be accepted!
Visit the website for any questions or call 808-453-VOTE.