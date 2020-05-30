Nature Adventure Camps Are Back This Summer

The Hawaii Nature Center will resume its week long themed adventure camps with exploration of nature this Summer. The Hawaii Nature center has been tracking the guidance from state and federal agencies and will be implementing these and other site-specific features.

Each week-long camp is limited to 30 students who will be divided in to three groups.

Keiki pickup and drop off will be curbside only.

Monitoring of proper hand washing will be conducted with the addition of an outdoor sink.

No offsite field trips (no buses).

The camps cost $400 for Oahu camps and $320 for Maui camps and for those who are members there is a discount.

There is also a stay at home video created, a series of distance learning videos so that everyone confined at home could experience nature from the comfort of their living room. Education demands of homeschooling has been tough on parents and the Hawaii Nature Center wanted to support families and them have easy access to the education team in a fun and entertaining way.

Visit http://HawaiiNatureCenter.org and they’ve expanded their Maui offerings with a more robust program all summer long.