My Gym Kailua Summer Camps for Kids

Honolulu (KHON2) – My Gym Kailua has fun summer camps to keep kids active that are running through August.

Summer camps are M-F from 12-3pm.

“We engage the children with a different theme every week and build our curriculum around the theme,” explains owner Megan Gold. “For example our ocean theme may involve and undersea adventure relay and a craft of making their own fishbowl. Camps include games, relays, adventures and more. We do provide children with a snack and make a craft to take home each day.”

For COVID-19 safety, My Gym Kailua says it is limiting the number of children that attend camp each day to no more than 8.

“We have 1-2 teachers depending on the camp size,” explains Gold. “There are no more than 10 in the gym at a time. Our teachers also wear masks the entire time and children 5 and older are required to have a mask while those younger are encouraged to do so as well.”

In addition, staff sanitizes all equipment periodically and all children wash their hands periodically throughout the camp.

My Gym is a children’s fitness center, that’s “all about meaningful play” says Gold. Classes are offered for ages 6 wks- 10 years. For younger children, parent participation classes and for older children (3.5 and up) we offer independent classes.

In addition to summer camps, My Gym Kailua has once a week classes, Parents’ night out events, and birthday parties.

Sibling discounts are available as well as a buy three get one free deal. Website: www.mygym.com/kailua