Moana Glass Offers Art Sale & Classes to Keep Business Open

Honolulu (KHON2) – Moana Glass has a special discount on hand blown glass art to help keep the Maui gallery in business.

Owner Ryan Staub talked with Living808 about the toll the pandemic has taken on his business, which relies on sales to visitors.

Moana Glass has a 25% overstock sale to drum up business to help pay the bills and also offers a class where you can learn the art of glassblowing and make your own piece.

Staub first discovered glassblowing through a class in Seattle in 1997 and has since, blown glass in 11 different countries.

Website: https://www.moanaglass.com/