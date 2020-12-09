Miss Teen USA Ki’ilani Arruda on Perseverance, Her Win, and Lessons Learned

Honolululu (KHON2) – Miss Teen USA Ki’ilani Arruda shared about the role of perseverance on her path to the crown and what she would tell contestants vying to become the next Miss Teen Hawaii USA.

The Kapaa Island School graduate is a freshman at the University of Puget Sound studying Molecular and Cellular Biology on a Pre-Med Track and minoring in Spanish. She looks forward to using her platform to advocate for Autism Awareness. Ki’ilani’s younger brother was diagnosed with Autism at the age of two.

You can catch preliminary coverage of the Miss Teen Hawaii USA Contest Wednesday, December 9th from 7-9pm on KHII and live streaming on KHON2.com.

The Miss Hawaii USA preliminary coverage starts at 7 on Thursday night, December 10th. You can catch it live on KHII and live streaming on khon2.com.