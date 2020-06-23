Micronesians Unite to Strengthen Community on Big Island

COMMUNITY
MU-BI (Micronesian United – Big Island) is a community organization dedicated to supporting the success of Micronesians in Hawaii. MU-BI empowers Micronesians for greater self-reliance, and to educate Micronesians and the larger community about their respective cultures, rights, and responsibilities. 

MU-BI provides cultural education to the state, county, and private agencies so they have a better understanding of our local Micronesian community and our diverse cultures. 

To learn more visit https://www.mu-bi.org/

