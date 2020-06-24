People from the Marshall Islands and Chuuk account for the majority of Micronesians in Hawaii. The Marshallese Community Organization of Hawaii was formed in 2019 as a response to the need for a central organization for Marshallese people, both existing residents and new arrivals.

This story introduces the Living808 audience to Marshallese social values and their culture. They are an excellent lens through which to learn about other related island groups because their community embodies many universal ideas found throughout Micronesia.

The Micronesians in Hawaii series is brought to by the United States Census Bureau, which wants everyone to be counted in the U.S. Census 2020.

Website: https://2020census.gov/