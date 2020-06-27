Meet Six Hawaii National Bank Hometown Heroes

Honolulu (KHON2)-Hawaii National Bank has awarded six more good samaritans with $100 for being Hometown Heroes as part of a six-week long campaign.

The award is recognition for people who have stepped up to help in the community during the pandemic, with everything from making masks, to delivering meals, to helping students with distance learning.

Watch to learn about this week’s honorees – Alx Kawakami, Paramedic Christina, Ilima, Fed Ex Ground Manager Petey T, Keonepoko Teacher Miss M, and Dr. Traci T.

Hawaii National Bank shined a light on individuals who go above and beyond every day to help their communities. For six weeks, the bank gave some Hometown Heroes a $100 cash gift.

You can learn more about the campaign that just wrapped up at http://Heroes.hawaiinational.bank