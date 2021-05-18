Maui Nui Makai Network Mission & Speaker Series

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Maui Nui Makai Network is working together to protect and restore marine ecosystems.

The network formed in 2013 to share lessons learned and community-led marine management with a group of partner organizations across Maui Nui (Maui, Lāna’i, Moloka’i, and Kaho’olawe.)

Claudia Kalaola, Chair, Maui Nui Makai Network talked about the creation of The Mālama I Ke Kai: Community Action Guide to provide a proven, clear process for community groups interested in makai management to be organized, knowledgeable, and focused. She also discussed Community Based Subsistence Fishing Areas.

The Maui Nui Makai Network is starting a monthly webinar speaker series featuring indigenous speakers from across the world to share about how they manage their natural resources. The first one is with Javier Kinney of the Yurok Nation in California, on May 20th at 5pm Hawaii time.

The monthly series runs every through November. For more information, visit www.mauinui.net