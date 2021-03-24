Marine Corps Community Services Searches For New Childcare Assistants

Honolulu (KHON2) – Marine corps community services are opening their doors to childcare assistants to join their highly recognized career field.

Known to be the largest federal employer on the windward side of O’ahu, the Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) are currently searching for new applicants to join their Laulima Child Development Center.

“Our childcare services support all of our marines and Sailors. We want our responders to be focused on their mission knowing that their families are in the best possible hands they can be in,” says Anetta Butler, Laulima Child Development Center Director.

In addition to assisting the families and their children, the role of a child care assistant at the MCCS goes above and beyond the development center, helping to mold individuals for their future.

Butler says, “We are not just watching our children, we are helping them develop, build skills and learn so they are prepared for the real world.”

With many potential applicants, the MCCS prides themselves on being efficient with their hiring process, thoroughly looking through each resume that comes their way.

“Although the initial application is done through our online system, candidates are pretty quickly notified of their progress in the process and contacted by a real person,” says Madison Aiu, Human Resources Technician.

Although the MCCS is currently hiring for the Laulima Child Development Center, Aiu and her team will consider applicants who best fit other opportunities at the MCCS.

Aiu says, “We offer many positions here, in fact we encourage people to still search and apply so we can help them find the right fit within the company. Like we said – there are a lot of positions in varying fields.”

Those looking for job opportunities at the Marine Corps Community Services can apply online at the official MCCS website.

TO APPLY ONLINE:

www.MccsHawaii.com/Careers