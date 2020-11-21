Mana Up Spotlights Kapa Nui Nails for Worldwide Showcase

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kapa Nui Nails is one of 10 local brands that will be featured on Mana Up’s first ever televised worldwide broadcast November 20th on KHON2 featuring 10 entrepreneurs and shopping specials, 10 Haku Collective Artists to Watch, and a concert by Josh Tatofi.

Lyn Lam and Terry Lam, are Co-founders of Kapa Nui Nails, a non-toxic nail polish product company, who are part of Cohort 5 for Mana Up.

“Mana Up is a 6-month accelerator program for Hawaii consumer product companies designed to get help them grow,” explains Mana Up Co-Founder Meli James. ” Our goal is to create local Hawaii businesses with $1 million and more in revenue. The showcase is one of our annual events where our new cohort companies, as well as some of the previous ones, get a chance to share their stories and products to the general public. It’s essentially Cohort 5’s “graduation” ceremony. We usually have thousands of people at T Galleria in Waikiki…obviously, this year we had to adapt. So we’re doing a live broadcast! There will be pitches, live shopping, giveaways, and live music!”

All of the Mana Up Cohort participants are excited for the first televised Mana Up Showcase, which Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin will co-host with Meli James on KHON2 on Friday, November 20th from 3-5pm.

James looks forward to showcasing Hawaii to a global audience and for the People’s Choice Awards.

All 10 participating cohort members will do a pitch “Shark Tank” style as well as a “QVC” style shopping segment with showcase specials.

To sign up, go to to houseofmanaup.com and you’ll want to register early to get a chance at the most giveaways. King’s Hawaiian is giving away $5,500 in goodies!

Website: kapanuinails.com

Social media: @kapanuinails

Website: www.houseofmanaup.com/showcase

Social Media Handles: IG – @manauphawaii and @houseofmanaup