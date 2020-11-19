Mana Up Spotlights Aloha Elixir for Worldwide Showcase

Honolulu (KHON2) – Aloha Elixir is one of 10 local brands that will be featured on Mana Up’s first ever televised worldwide broadcast November 20th on KHON2 featuring 10 entrepreneurs and shopping specials, 10 Haku Collective Artists to Watch, and a concert by Josh Tatofi.

Aloha Elixir handcrafts conscious intention based products such as sprays and candles that are uniquely charged with quartz crystals, positive affirmations, and sacred geometry.

“My goal is to help people unlock their highest potential and to become their best selves,” explains Founder Keoki Tavares. “I started out just coaching and helping people manifest positive things in their lives…then I realized I needed to incorporate this into products that they could take with them…I couldn’t just clone myself… these candles and other products are powerful tools to help people with their intentions and to encourage self-healing.”

Everything is handcrafted on Oahu, using natural ingredients from local vendors whenever possible. Each candle has specially charged gemstones that you can keep after the candle melts. Each intention soy candle is charged with more than 12 hours of mantras and positive affirmations and the essence of various quartz crystals, sound charged semi-precious stones, sacred waters and essential oils.

Some examples of intentions include harmonious home, fertility, letting go, millionaire, and romantic rose.

Aloha Elixir is one of the graduates of Cohort 5 for Mana Up.

“Mana Up is a 6-month accelerator program for Hawaii consumer product companies designed to get help them grow,” explains Mana Up Co-Founder Meli James. ” Our goal is to create local Hawaii businesses with $1 million and more in revenue. The showcase is one of our annual events where our new cohort companies, as well as some of the previous ones, get a chance to share their stories and products to the general public. It’s essentially Cohort 5’s “graduation” ceremony. We usually have thousands of people at T Galleria in Waikiki…obviously, this year we had to adapt. So we’re doing a live broadcast! There will be pitches, live shopping, giveaways, and live music!”

All of the Mana Up Cohort participants are excited for the first televised Mana Up Showcase, which Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin will co-host with Meli James on KHON2 on Friday, November 20th from 3-5pm.

James looks forward to showcasing Hawaii to a global audience and for the People’s Choice Awards.

All 10 participating cohort members will do a pitch “Shark Tank” style as well as a “QVC” style shopping segment with showcase specials.

To sign up, go to houseofmanaup.com and you’ll want to register early to get a chance at the most giveaways. King’s Hawaiian is giving away $5,500 in goodies!

“I’m excited to show the world the REAL Hawai’i…and have such a global audience to present our products to,” shares James. “I’m excited for the pitches! The entrepreneurs have worked so hard to prepare these amazing pitches. Make sure to register at houseofmanaup.com/showcase …you’ll want to register early to get a chance at the most giveaways. King’s Hawaiian is giving away $5,500 in goodies!”

Website: www.alohaelixir.com

Social Media Handles: IG @alohaelixir, @intuitivekeoki

Website: www.houseofmanaup.com/showcase

Social Media Handles: IG – @manauphawaii and @houseofmanaup