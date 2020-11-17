Mana Up Showcase: Jules and Gem Hawaii

Honolulu (KHON2) – Mana Up will bring Hawaii to the world with its first ever televised worldwide broadcast November 20th on KHON2 featuring 10 entrepreneurs and shopping specials, 10 Haku Collective Artists to Watch, and a concert by Josh Tatofi.

“Mana Up is a 6-month accelerator program for Hawaii consumer product companies designed to get help them grow,” explains Mana Up Co-Founder Meli James. “ Our goal is to create local Hawaii businesses with $1 million and more in revenue. The showcase is one of our annual events where our new cohort companies, as well as some of the previous ones, get a chance to share their stories and products to the general public. It’s essentially Cohort 5’s “graduation” ceremony. We usually have thousands of people at T Galleria in Waikiki…obviously, this year we had to adapt. So we’re doing a live broadcast! There will be pitches, live shopping, giveaways, and live music!”

One of the featured businesses from Cohort 5 is Jules and Gem Hawaii. Jules + Gem Hawaii is a fragrance company. “We make candles, reed diffusers, and more,” says Founder and CEO Lana Gronwald. “It started on a date with my husband. He purchased a candle kit for us to try. It was not successful. The candles looked horrible and the scent was really faint and unsatisfying. But I’ve loved candles since I was a little girl so I just decided to try again. What I wanted was something that had a lasting and distinctive fragrance and something that was uniquely Hawaii. I was living on the mainland at the time and seriously missed home. I missed hiking, the ocean and the food! I remember eating cold mango and pineapple on the beach and eating lilikoi and guava that we picked while hiking. Those are some of the fragrances in Jules & Gem Hawaii products. These scents help you take a virtual island getaway.”

Gronwald says the training and exposure from Mana Up has been “really game-changing for my business, especially during covid. Invaluable mentorship, community and learnings.”

All of the Mana Up Cohort participants are excited for the first televised Mana Up Showcase, which Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin will co-host with Meli James on KHON2 on November 20th from 3-5pm.

James looks forward to showcasing Hawaii to a global audience and for the People’s Choice Awards.

All 10 participating cohort members will do a pitch “Shark Tank” style as well as a “QVC” style shopping segment with showcase specials.

To sign up, go to houseofmanaup.com and you’ll want to register early to get a chance at the most giveaways. King’s Hawaiian is giving away $5,500 in goodies!



