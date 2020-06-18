Malaekahana Beach Campgrounds Open for Summer

Honolulu (KHON2) – Summer camping is back at Malaekahana Beach Campgrounds just in time for family fun in the sun.

Camp Director Jolie Moniz talked about the variety of options that are open for reservations- from tent or vehicle camping to suites and hales.

“This is a great staycation for the entire ohana,” says Moniz. “The beach front is the perfect place to swim or sunbathe. This is a great location for surfing or boogie boarding. Each site has a campfire perfect for roasting marshmallows and making smores. Our office actually rents out waterfront equipment.”

There are new rules for safety, such as no more then 10 people per booking and all need to be from the same household. Campers must practice social distancing of 6 feet from other campers and employees in the area and.

Maximum night stay will be 5 nights. For now all reservations are being done by phone or email. You can check availability online. Office hours are 8:30-4:30 7 days a week.

Website: www.malaekahana.net

Email: mbc@kamaainareservations.com