Makua Rothman’s Passion Project Restoring Wailua River With Coors Seltzer

Honolulu (KHON2) – Pro surfer Makua Rothman is sharing about his passion project working with Coors Seltzer to restore Wailua River as part of a new initiative to restore one billion gallons of water worldwide.

Makua is known for charging big waves and making music, now he’s on a mission with Koke’e Resource Conservation Program and Coors Seltzer to restore the Wailua River.

He invited Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin to his North Shore home to share his desire to make a difference through this initiative, which mirrors his lifelong love of the water and desire to protect this resource.

Makua says Kauai is the perfect place to start because, “A lot of the restoration is done through weed management within a region of the Wailua River called the “Blue Hole” which is one of the wettest places on earth!”

“I wanted to get involved with a brand that has a purpose and because water is so important to me it seemed like a natural collaboration,” says the ’14/’15 WSL Big Wave World Champion. “I want to know that when I buy Coors Seltzer, I am actually contributing to something much bigger than me.”

Coors Seltzer is the newest hard seltzer from Molson Coors which is focused on the mission to restore America’s rivers. Coors Seltzer has committed to restoring more than 1 Billion gallons of water. In addition to that, the Molson Coors team in Hawaii and Paradise beverages have committed an additional $10,000 to the Koke’e Resource Conservation Program

Coors Seltzer can be found in local retailers throughout Hawaii and you can go to their website coorsseltzer.com to learn more about their campaign and the water restoration mission.

Social Media Handles: @makuarothman

Website: http://coorsseltzer.com



Koke’e Resource Conservation Program http://krcp.org