Honolulu (KHON2) – Make-A-Wish Hawaii’s Kids for Wish Kids fundraising programs are raising money to help grant wishes to keiki fighting critical illnesses.

“Kids can make a huge difference, and they have some of the biggest hearts,” says James Donnelly, who is spearheading these programs at Make-A-Wish Hawaii. ”I’ve been with Make-A-Wish Hawaii for six years, and the part of my job I love the most is engaging with the community and providing people with different ways to get involved and help us grant life-changing wishes to our local keiki with critical illnesses.”

Punahou student Arhyanna McGuirk is part of the Youth Fundraising efforts, and her connection to Make-A-Wish started years ago. Arhyanna says, “In fourth grade, I began grocery shopping for my grandma at Safeway. In the checkout line, I always dropped my change in the donation box next to the cashier with the Make-A-Wish logo. One day, I decided to research the cause that I was donating to, and I’m so happy that I did.”

Arhyanna ended up reading all of the Wish Stories that she could find and was astounded by the fact that children like her – who were the same age, lived in the same state, and had the same interests – were facing such serious troubles. Arhyanna adds, “I remember being deeply inspired by the Make-A-Wish members who were actively working to empower and show their support for these children by granting them a wish that had the potential to change their lives.”

Arhyanna remembers being very moved by one particular girl who chose to use her wish as a way to donate supplies to her school. Even though she was going through such a rough time in her life, she still found a way to give and show love for her community. I thought that was incredibly generous of her and used her story in my own life to motivate me to always be giving and show love to others. I love the Make-A-Wish mission because they enrich the lives of children through life-changing wishes that bring them joy, hope, and give them the strength to overcome their illnesses.

Donnelly and his team are excited to have recently launched their Youth Leadership Council and Junior Leadership Council, which are leadership and development opportunities available to youth on Oahu. Members must be part of a student organization at their school and passionate about helping kids with critical illnesses. Obviously, Ahryanna was a great fit for this, so she’ll be joining the Youth Leadership Council in monthly meetings—virtually for now—and planning various activities and fundraisers. Our goal with this is really to engage kids to give back to our Hawaii community. They’ll learn leadership skills and social responsibility, while also making wishes come true and truly changing lives.

“The main takeaway is that anyone at any age can get involved and make wishes come true here in Hawaii,” says Donnelly. “There is a lot that can be done virtually at home now, and it’s a wonderful opportunity for kids to partner with their friends or dream up their own fundraisers using their unique talents or interests and channel that energy into a good cause.

Learn more about Kids for Wish Kids and Youth Leadership Council. Visit hawaii.wish.org or contact James Donnelly at jdonnelly@hawaii.wish.org