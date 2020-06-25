Make-A-Wish Hawaii Adapts to COVID-19 Through Virtual Wish Granting Visits and Fundraising Events

Make-A-Wish Hawaii, the local organization that grants life-changing wishes for keiki with critical illnesses, is finding creative ways to grant wishes in the midst of COVID-19. While wishes involving travel are currently postponed, non-travel wishes, such as wishes to have a cell phone, bed, or backyard play space, are still being granted. Make-A-Wish Hawaii staff and volunteers are working remotely, scheduling virtual visits with wish keiki and their families to plan their wishes. For kids whose wishes are postponed, care packages and cookie deliveries are being coordinated as planning continues.

Two of the organization’s fundraising events, including its annual WISH! gala and Wine for Wishes events, were cancelled, with virtual events taking their place. In April, Make-A-Wish Hawaii hosted a virtual talent show, Stars at Home, that featured nearly 80 videos from wish kids and supporters. The community voted for their favorite acts with $5 donations—virtual “high fives” to waiting wish keiki. Earlier this month, the organization also hosted its first virtual gala, WISH! A Virtual Celebration of Hope, which streamed live on its Facebook page.

Because of COVID-19, more local wishes are waiting than ever before, so proceeds from events like these are vital. The community is asked to consider ways they can support, such as by making gifts or donating airline miles at http://hawaii.wish.org; once donated to Make-A-Wish Hawaii, miles never expire. In addition, community supporters can leave their change in the canisters at Aloha Gas locations statewide through June and July or book a stay-cation at ‘Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach using the code LOVEWISH, through which a portion of the stay will be donated to granting local wishes.

More information is available at http://hawaii.wish.org