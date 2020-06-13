Macy’s Shopping Experience with Enhanced Safety Measures

Honolulu (KHON2) – Macy’s has welcomed back shoppers in Hawaii with enhanced safety measures.

Ala Moana Center Manager Demmis Cisneros discussed the changes designed to make shopping safer and more convenient on Living808, whether you buy online, in-store or through new contact-free curbside pick-up in select stores.

All local Macy’s stores have put in place enhanced cleaning and social distancing protocols following CDC guidance.

This includes enhanced cleaning in heavily trafficked areas and on hard surfaces, hand sanitizer stations, Plexiglas shields at registers and social distancing guidelines to maintain a distance of 6 feet between customers and colleagues.

Besides in-store shopping, customers can shop using Macy’s popular mobile app which has a scan and pay feature for a more touch-less experience.

Changes in the Beauty and Fragrance Department include “No Touch” consultations, where a customer will work with beauty advisors to ensure the color and tone matches their needs. In select stores, customers can virtually “try-on” their own selection of makeup products from eye shadow to lipstick through an interactive beauty camera.

Customers are still able to try on their selection of jewelry and fine watches, with hand sanitizer, provided by Macy’s.

Macy’s has extended the return policy to accommodate customers. For items purchased online, customers will have an extra 60 days from the original return date to return the items online or in-store. For items purchased in-store, customers will have an extra 30 days on most products.

Another option is shopping on http://macys.com with shipping direct to your doorstep. Or, shoppers can pick up their order at Macy’s “At Your Service” desks, a dedicated location at key store entrances for seamless online pickups and returns.

In addition, select Macy’s stores have added a contact-free curbside pickup option for customers.

Customers will call their local store once they arrive at the designated curbside pick-up location. A Macy’s colleague will confirm their order and place the merchandise in the trunk of the car, limiting contact between customers and colleagues.

Customers shopping online can donate to the Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund <https://isolate.menlosecurity.com/0/eJwNzMENgCAMAMBd-haQ-JJtGmyUiNS0VR7G3fUGuAcuqZBgMzs1hdB79wdhVW59I6qKB0nJ6FnWYLiTw2yFW8h8l8XF2QnpyU0JBhCGFAewsvxjHCd4P3dBIKA> which provides meals and wellness checks to our most at-risk populations.

Together, Macy’s have raised nearly one million. Each $10 donation helps to provide a much-needed meal to one of our nation’s most at-risk populations.

Whether shopping online or in-store, Macy’s offers customers a curated assortment of must-have beauty, fashion and accessories and home for the season.

Website: http://macys.com