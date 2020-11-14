Lokoea Farms Offers Family Grown Local Citrus

Nestled in Haleiwa’s Anahulu river valley on Oahu’s North Shore, Lokoea Farms is a local family-run operation that has been producing delicious fruit since 2000. They specialize in citrus (primarily Meyer lemons and Haleiwa Gold Hawaiian Oranges), but also grow a large variety of tropical fruit.

“Oranges are the top imported agricultural commodity in Hawaii,” says owner-operator Noe Neumann, “which makes no sense when you taste the difference between a delicious, fresh, locally grown orange and an imported one. Our Haleiwa Gold Hawaiian oranges may look a little different than the Costco oranges, but we guarantee they more than make up for it in flavor!”

Noe Neumann grew up on the land where the farm is now, back when it was surrounded by sugarcane and Hale‘iwa was still a sleepy little plantation town. After spending some time on the mainland, she returned to her home town to help her family run the farm. She’s learned a lot about tropical fruit and citrus in the last few years, and the struggling little business is now financially sustainable and provides her with a full-time job!

“We are still, and will always be, a small, family owned and operated farm.”, says Noe, “”We have deep roots in this special place. I love my farm, and I’d love to share it with you.”

Website: www.lokoeafarms.com