Learn While You Earn with Kupu and ASU

Amid uncertainty on school options for the fall due to COVID-19, Kupu, Hawai‘i’s leading conservation and youth education nonprofit, has launched a partnership with Arizona State University. This partnership will provide members of Kupu’s yearlong Conservation Leadership Development Program a track into higher education, no matter the individual’s financial background or past academic performances. Conservation Leadership Development Program members can take advantage of the ASU program simultaneously. In addition to gaining valuable insight to conservation, selected participants will receive a $1,600 monthly living allowance and a $6,195 AmeriCorps Education Award.

An out of state tuition with room and board at ASU is almost $46,000, so the educational equity with this partnership breaks traditional barriers: It doesnʻt matter if someone can afford college or is physically able to be there as classes are available online.

Members of this program are both on a green jobs path or searching for what they want to do. While Conservation Leadership Development members are learning a great deal in the field, this Earned Admission partnership is the low-risk option to simultaneously kick-start college in a way that covers a full year of tuition and then some. So instead of going into debt like many college students, Kupu participants can earn funding to advance themselves— learning through core classes while gaining valuable and transferable job skills with hands-on training through the program.

Visit https://www.kupuhawaii.org/conservation/ for more details.

For questions, contact conservation@kupuhawaii.org or call 808-735-1221, ext. 2002.