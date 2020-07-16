Laulima Giving Project Back to School Drive

A lot of families are trying to figure out what to do about school right now. Whether it’s distance learning or in the classroom, student will need supplies. The Laulima Giving program is a partnership between Keiki O Ka Aina and KHON2 to assist struggling and deserving families.

The Back to School Drive provides students with community support and gives teachers the materials they need to create a fun and meaningful learning environment for their students. The Back to School Drive has supplied keiki from struggling ‘ohana with needed supplies. Many families have faced major life situations that have left them in poverty due to a family illness, catastrophic and sudden change like the loss of a job, and other unexpected challenges. Helping a family with simple things like crayons, pencils, notebooks, a backpack and slippers for their keiki can relieve the heavy burden and stress.

There is a great need of community partners, organizations that will collect school supplies from their people and bring them in bulk to the offices. Keiki always need basic supplies – composition books, pencils, crayons, back packs, slippers. Older keiki in middle and high school also need locks, flash drives, calculators. And this year we are also asking for donations of disposable wipes, small bottles of hand sanitizer, and face masks.

If you’d like to donate or want more information go to http://laulimagivingprogram.org and click on the Donate Now link.