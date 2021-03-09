Lanakila Meals on Wheels is Hawaii’s largest and only island-wide meal provider on Oahu. They help kupuna live more independently and with dignity by providing nutritious meals and other social services that nourish both their minds and bodies. The team of staff and volunteers ensure seniors have safe access to food and remain connected to their communities and each other.

Lori Lau, Director of Lanakila Meals on Wheels explained the pandemic brought to light.

“The pandemic exacerbated the food insecurity issues senior face. Prior to COVID-19, 1 in 6 seniors face hunger each day and 1 in 4 live in isolation. The numbers are much greater now. Since the beginning of the pandemic, seniors have been afraid of leaving their homes – even to get food – and rightfully so. And while the state has made great strides against the virus since then, the fear still remains. So we must stay committed in helping our kupuna have safe access to food and to break down the walls of isolation that many live in.”

To learn more follow on social media instagram: @lanakilapacific facebook: @lanakila.pacific

or online at www.lanakilamealsonwheels.org