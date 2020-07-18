Lanakila Meals on Wheels Good Table Fundraiser

Honolulu (KHON2) – Lanakila Meals on Wheels has teamed up with 23 local restaurants for a fundraiser called The Good Table July 17-August 6 that supports meal deliveries for seniors and our restaurant industry at the same time.

From now to August 6, different chefs are crafting special dishes inspired by the kupuna of Lanakila Meals on Wheels. Dine in or take out, anyone can purchase these dishes and every purchase helps participating restaurants get one meal closer to rebuilding their business.

“Restaurants have been supporting Lanakila Meals on Wheels and our kupuna for 11 years and now we want to support our restaurants,” says Laurie Hara, Marketing & Communications Manager of Lanakila Pacific. “They are having such difficult time because of COVID-19. We’ve changed the traditional concept of a fundraiser to a marketing campaign that will hopefully encourage the community to patronize participating restaurants so future generations can enjoy and create memories for their families. It’s our way of saying thank you for supporting our seniors all these years.”

MW Restaurant has been a part of The Good Table since first opening in 2013. “At MW Restaurant, we believe in supporting the community, and feel it is important to sponsor those with the same values,” says Chef/Co-owner Wade Ueoka. “Lanakila Pacific’s various programs that help build independence and improve the quality of life for disabled individuals are truly inspiring, and motivates us to continue finding ways to give back to the community.”

This year the restaurants are honoring our kupuna by crafting dishes that inspired by the seniors currently participating in the Lanakila Meals on Wheels program.

“Essentially, we assigned each restaurant a senior story and challenged their chef to create a unique dish that reflects something about the senior,” shards Hara. “Whether it be their hometown, hobbies or interests or favorite foods, each dish will celebrate something about the senior.”

The kupuna who inspired MW’s dish for The Good Table is a woman named Audreylyn, who grew up in Kahalu’u. She spent her childhood enjoying the great outdoors, from going to the beach to hiking mountains with her grandfather. MW’s special dish is inspired by Audreylyn’s favorite cuisine growing up – traditional Hawaiian food like poi, fish, poke, lu`au, crab, and opihi. Chef Ueoka says, “As a tribute to Audreylyn, we will be featuring a Hawaiian Plate with Lau Lau, Kalua Pig, Lomi Lomi, and Poke.”

For a complete list of participating restaurants and the menus, visit http://thegoodtable.org.

Website: https://www.lanakilapacific.org/the-good-table/