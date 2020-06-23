Kupuna & Kokua Toiletry Drive

Honolulu (KHON2) – A new non-profit called Kupuna & Kokua is stepping up to help seniors with essentials such as groceries.

Kupuna & Kokua is a 100% volunteer run non-profit organization servicing the local Kupuna and helping to connect them with resources to keep everyone safe and healthy.

You can support a toilet drive to get donations of goods to kupuna. President Francis Lee gave Living808 details, saying, “Currently we have a toiletry drive donation until the 1st of July. You can drop off donations at Highway Inn Kaka’ako or Waipahu during their hours of operation. We are accepting anything that hasn’t been open, from toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, cleaning supplies, hand soap, laundry detergent, entertainment, etc.”

If you know a kupuna in need, help them get signed up or if you would like to volunteer, get in touch.

Website: https://www.kupunakokua.org/