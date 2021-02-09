Kupu Culinary Program Offers To Go Menu For Valentine’s Day

Honolulu (KHON2) – The taste for Valentines Day just got sweeter with Kupu Culinary Program and their new to-go menu, amid the stay-at-home order.

Hawai‘i’s leading conservation and youth education nonprofit organization, Kupu recently announced that its culinary program will be offering a special Valentine’s Day menu.

“We are passionate about providing a way for loved ones to still enjoy a delicious meal on Valentine’s Day without having to go out or gather. The Culinary Program’s creations will serve up romantic flavors for meat eaters and vegetarians alike to take home,” says Eddie Mafnas, Kupu Culinary Program Chef.

Based out of the Harry and Jeannette Weinberg’s Ho’okupu Center, is complete with a commercial kitchen which allows them to provide event services, such as their recently added Valentine’s Day menu.

Mafnas says, “The center’s breathtaking location in Kewalo Basin with ocean and Diamond Head views provides a perfect venue for special occasions and meetings. Events at the Center directly benefit the Kupu Culinary program that serves the opportunity youth of our program.”

Approved by the City and County of Honolulu, Kupu and its culinary program recently received approval to resume operations at their facilities in time for Valentines Day.

“In line with the City and County of Honolulu’s four-tiered reopening approach, The Hoʻokupu Center is re-opening its doors to the public within the next few weeks, for hosting safe and socially distanced events while adhering to local guidelines regarding capacity and safety measures. We are ready to move forward and serve the community again through this world-class venue,” says Mafnas.

Kupu Culinary Program is now accepting phone and online orders for their new Valentines Day to go menu.

Deadline to order: February 11 by 4 p.m.

Pick-up: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Ho‘okupu Center

WEBSITE:

http://kupuculinary.square.site

PHONE:

808.439.8376

Social Media Handle:

Instagram: @kupuhawaii