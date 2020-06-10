Kualoa Ranch Debuts New Walk Through Market

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kualoa Ranch is building on the success of its drive through market with the opening of a new “walk through” market.

Now that Kualoa has reopened its doors to the public, Kualoa Ranch transformed an underutilized portion of the visitor area to make a covid friendly walk through market opening Tuesday June 9th.

For 9 weeks the agriculture and ranching department of Kualoa Ranch held drive through markets where customers could obtain farm fresh goods. Over the course of 9 weeks, Kualoa Ranch filled over 1200 orders, supplied thousands of pounds of local products, held a successful food drive, was part of #givingtueday, and supported other local producers as well.

Kualoa Ranch has turned an area referred to as the “ranch house” into a walk-through market that features all of farm products. Each customer will be provided a “personal shopper” and will be able to choose the products they want from a safe distance before checking out.

The walk through market will be open Tuesday through Saturday, 10-4.

Products include everything grown onsite including Grass fed beef, local pork, Oysters, shrimp, and an assortment of fruits and vegetables. Kualoa just completed its newest batches of craft dark and milk chocolate bars.

Kualoa Ranch is excited to be open and has extended a special promo for Living808 viewers. Mention Living808 for 40% off admission.

Website: http://Kualoa.com