Kolohe Kai & KOKA Donate Kupuna Care Kits

Honolulu (KHON2) – Keiki O Ka `Aina and Roman De Peralta of Kolohe Kai teamed up to build and donate 750 Kupuna Care kits to Lanakila Pacific’s Meals on Wheels program.

Each kit contains three face masks, ten pairs of gloves, and hand sanitizer for seniors.

Through sales of T-shirts to music fans worldwide, Kolohe Kai raised money to help cover costs of the supplies that Keiki O Ka `Aina stocked up on in anticipation of the growing health concerns of COVID-19.

Living808 Host Tannya Joaquin brought the two together to spearhead their own outpouring of Aloha2Kupuna. Roman De Peralta wanted to do something to help our most vulnerable community and Tannya suggested he talk to Momi Akana, Executive Director of Keiki O Ka `Aina, about their kupuna kits.

“Our kupuna are so important to our Hawaiian culture. They are the life blood of our local families. Many of the keiki that participate in our family learning centers attend with their grandparent, and the bond of the child with their kupuna is absolutely a blessing to both,” says Akana. “During this time where we see an increase in the number of clusters of positive cases showing up in elderly homes and communities, we want to give our kupuna greater protection for themselves and their `ohana.”

“What a blessing to be able to work together for the kupuna,” says De Peralta. “With Meals on Wheels already bringing food to their doorstep, why not bring kupuna care kit with them to help that safe distribution?” He also gave a $1,000 donation to Lanakila Pacific.

Keiki O Ka `Aina plans to put together more kits in the coming weeks for distribution to other kupuna communities and to first responders. KOKA has also started growing hundreds of plants such as tomatoes, lettuce, beans, and kale that they will distribute to local native Hawaiian families to help `ohana start their own healthy garden.

Websites: koka.org

kolohekaimusic.com