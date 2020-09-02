Kokua Hawaii: Institute of Human Services

Kokua Hawaii is a new franchise on Living808 that spotlights non-profit organizations that make Hawaii a better place to live. In this first edition we take a closer look at the needs of the Institute of Human Services and how IHS has been dedicated to the issue of homelessness. IHS is the most comprehensive service provider aimed at preventing and solving homelessness thru children’s and family programs, job training and placement and more.

IHS is also looking for community members to volunteer their time. Last year, IHS volunteers gave more than 30,000 hours of their time, which translates to about 15 full-time workers. The need for more help during the pandemic is great and the organization offers a range of service ideas including:

Donate clothing, shoes, supplies, or host a good drive with your friends.

Serve or sponsor a meal at IHS ($300 for a meal at one shelter or $1,000 for all nine).

Educate family or friends about homelessness.

Create a song, artwork, poem or a skit.

Schedule a small group service project.

Host a penny drive or other fundraiser.

Those interested in participating can visit IHShawaii.org to learn more and get involved. Participants can choose any act of service and pick a day/time. Service project can be showcased on social media using tags: @ihshawaii #IHSHawaii