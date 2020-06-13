KidzArt Windward Summer Camps Inspire Creative Expression

Honolulu (KHON2) – Summer sessions are open now at KidzArt Windward Camp, with theme weeks to help your child express themselves.

Your child has the opportunity to learn drawing skills that will last a lifetime through fun art exercises and techniques that anyone can follow.

Upcoming camps include Around the World, Metaillic, Cartoons, Fashion, Secret Agent, Puppets, and 4th of July.

The week-long camps meet at St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Kailua daily from 9am-2pm, with social distancing guidelines in place.

KidzArt Camp is held in a supportive and non-competitive atmosphere, complete with soothing music that allows each participant to feel relaxed, and ready to create.

KidzArt Camp is not just for “artistic” children, so even a child that’s never taken an art class before will be creating works of art by the end of the program. Students at KidzArt Camp will walk away with a lot more than just an appreciation of art; they will learn how to overcome obstacles, how to focus their attention through guided exercises and how to use their creative muscles!

To sign up, visit https://campscui.active.com/orgs/KidzArtKailua?orglink=camps-registration#/selectSessions/2832213

Website: http://windward.kidzart.com