Keiki O Ka Aina Nurtures Healthy Relationships for Teens

Honolulu (KHON2) – Keiki O Ka `Aina’s Ho`ohiki Pilina Program is teaching teens 14 to 18 about healthy relationships.

The Ho’ohiki Pilina Program (HPP) is an online class on healthy relationships and pregnancy prevention for youth on Oahu ages 14 – 18. Classes start with an orientation on Monday followed by four sessions, Tuesday through Friday. Classes are offered various times throughout the day since teens have very different schedules now that schools are either online or partially in-person.

“The program helps teens develop healthy relationships,” explains Aaron Larson, Operations Coordinator, Ho`ohiki Pilina Program, KOKA.

“Unhealthy relationships, dating violence, and risky sexual behaviors are a serious threat to the well-being and futures of many young people.”

Ho`ohiki Pilina utilizes Love Notes, a federally approved curriculum that addresses these issues by building conflict resolution and coping skills for healthy relationships of all kinds: romantic, friendship, family, school, and work.

Online classes can be challenging when it comes to engagement. The classes are small so the teens really get to know each other and many times make new and life long friends.

Larson adds, “Teens learn to use their voice, that their feelings and voice matters, and that there are many other teens that feel the same way they do. We also have an incentive that all teens that complete the class get a $100 Amazon gift card, which helps them commit to complete the course.”

Interested parents, teens, youth groups, can go online to hpp.koka.org and fill in the enrollment form to secure a class date and time. Classes run weekly from Tuesday through Friday online.

For more information, visit hpp.koka.org.