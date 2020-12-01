Kayak Kaua’i Keeps Their Business Afloat Amid the Covid-19 Pandemic

Honolulu (KHON2) – Known for their popular outdoor activities, Kayak Kaua’i reopens business for adventure seekers following state and CDC guidelines.

Entertaining the people and visitors of Kaua’i since 1984, Kayak Kaua’i has become the state’s leading business catering to those who seek outdoor fun.

“We were booming until the end of March and business was very good. We were on a forward momentum. Our tours included the Wailua River, North Shore, Sacred Falls tours and all those programs were doing well then COVID hit and now that scenario is very different,” says Mico Godinez, owner of Kayak Kauai.

After 8 months of being closed, due to the covid-19 pandemic, Godinez had to adjust his business rules and regulations in order to reopen its doors to the public, something that he was happy to do.

Godinez says, “We’ve reduced our hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are no longer open on Sundays. Since we are an outdoor tour company, it has allowed us to operate as we have prior to COVID. In that sense we are very lucky to continue business. As we move into the next tier level, it will open opportunities to add more people to our tours safely. We are really just rolling with the punches.”

In addition to proper masks usage, placements of hand sanitizers and socially distancing methods, Kayak Kaua’i added more adjustments to help follow protocol put in place by the State of Hawai’i.

“We observe the 6-ft distancing rule, when kayaking we use the one kayak length in between each other. Mask use and soap and sanitizing stations throughout our facility as participants check-in or check-out. Depending on the tour location, we have participants meet us with their own vehicles instead of driving our tour van.”

Guests looking to enjoy the activities offered at Kayak Kaua’i is expected to make a reservation upon arrival.

