Kauai Made Products Thrive Despite COVID-19 Pandemic

Honolulu (KHON2) -Sales of Kaua’i Made Products and gifts thrive thanks to Hawaii residents who support locally made products.

With the stay-at-home-order in place statewide, residents and business owners had to adjust operations to stay afloat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the pandemic, there has definitely been a shift, especially in our social media presence. We really had to lean on the online market to get the word out about our business, and cater to our customers there,” says Melissa Mae Sugai of Kaua’i Made.

Prior to the statewide shut down, Kaua’i made has been active in the community through holiday fairs, that has generated 80% of local customers. Since the reopening of businesses on the island, Kaua’i made has worked with the state to put in place health and safety procedures.

Sugai says, “We haven’t had any events outdoors that allowed us to use the guidelines, but our members do know when we see each other, we need to wear our masks and obey the social distancing rules.”