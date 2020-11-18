Kauai Forward Week: YWCA of Kauai

Honolulu (KHON2) – Kauai Forward Week on Living808 is looking at the people and places that make the Garden Isle unique. Today, we spotlight the YWCA of Kauai, which has served the community for close to a century.

Executive Director Renae Hamilton-Cambeilh joined Living808 to highlight all of the services offered by the YWCA since it opened in 1921.

“The YWCA is focused on eliminating domestic violence and sexual assault in our community and providing support services for victims and their families,” shares Hamilton-Cambeilh. “The YWCA has the only Family Violence Shelter on Kauai. It is open and available for those who are not safe at home due to domestic violence or family abuse.”

Crisis Intervention services are also offered via a hotline or in person crisis counseling, legal advocacy, emergency shelter, clinical counseling, case management, housing advocacy, support groups and financial literacy.

The YWCA of Kauai hotline averages 700 calls a year and provides 4800 bed days.

24 hr hotline for DV and Sexual Assault – 808-245-6362 For online chat: rc.chat/ywcakauai

Website: ywcakauai.org