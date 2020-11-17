Kauai Forward Week: Salty Wahine

Laura Cristobal Andersland invented her first seasoning at age 11 when she was making spaghetti dinner for her family and she has been coming up with inventive seasoning blends for almost 50 years.

She started Salty Wahine Gourmet Hawaiian Sea Salts after she retired in 2008 from a 30-year career in the travel industry. Laura was a single mom with $800 in her pocket, she decided to sell her seasonings at the local farmers market to make extra money to help her kids through college. Fast forward 12 years, Salty Wahine has grown into an internationally recognized family-owned company. She has passed her knowledge on to her children, Sean and his wife Jessika have assumed all production responsibilities allowing Laura and her husband to travel the world to food shows and further market the business.

Over the past 12 years, Salty Wahine has been awarded 46 International product awards from numerous organizations and cooking competitions. You can find their products online at saltywahine.com. You can also visit the store when on Kauai at 1-3529 Kaumualii Highway. They do the Kukuiula Culinary farmers market on Wednesdays on Kauai from 3:30-5:30. On Oahu Laura has help selling products on Sundays at Pali Lanes in Kailua from 8 am to noon. And at the Aloha Stadium on Saturdays and Sundays, Section C.

Salty Wahine is also in over 200 stores statewide including the Navy Exchange and commissaries.