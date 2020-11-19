Kauai Forward Week: Koloa Rum Company

Honolulu (KHON2)- Kōloa Rum Company is the first licensed commercial distillery on the island of Kaua’i, where the original batch of Premium Hawaiian Rum was distilled and bottled in September 2009.

The company is proud to build on their home’s agricultural legacy of sugarcane and strive to use only the finest local ingredients in the product line. Koloa Rum has been in business on the island of Kaua’i for just over 11 years, and are so grateful for the community’s support as they’ve continued to grow and expand as a brand. And according to President and CEO Bob Gunter, they are proud to have expanded this year to meet the needs of the community with hand sanitizers.

“We certainly did not anticipate producing a product of this kind this year. But we quickly recognized the critical need in our community, and are grateful to have the ability to expand our production capabilities to produce hand sanitizer in response to the needs of first responders and healthcare organizations on Kaua’i and across our islands. Since April, we have donated more than 600gallons of our Koloa Kaua’iSanitizer to various organizations and first responders, and I’m so grateful to our team for their willingness to take on this project quickly and with great care.”

And despite being a tough year, Koloa Rum is also releasing a new rum to its fan base in hopes to widen its reach.”We have been blessed with continued growth despite these hard times, and we do have some exciting news on the horizon. We are in the process of releasing the first batch of our Kaua`i Cacao Rum in partnership with Kauai’s Lydgate Farms. I recently got to try the finished product, and it is really something special. Hawaii will be one of the few states where our Cacao Rum will be available, and we are excited to offer our community something so special! In addition to the Cacao Rum, we are also working on the latest ideation of our Aged Reserve, which is a super-premium five-year aged rum. And finally, we are in the midst of a major distribution expansion that will bring our products the all the way to Europe.”

For more information or to order, visit www.koloarum.com online or on social media @KoloaRum