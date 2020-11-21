Kauai Forward Week: Havaiki Oceanic and Tribal Art

For Kauai Forward Week, we head to Hanalei to visit with Dylan Thomas the co-owner of Hava’iki Oceanic and Tribal Art.

“Oceania is one of the most diverse regions on the planet. Hawaii | Polynesia | Melanesia | Micronesia | Australia | New Zealand | Papau New Guinea | Indonesia | and more including the lands of betel nut, crocodiles, headhunters and the ring of fire.

Each piece merges spirituality with aesthetics and has ritualistic, ceremonial or practical functions. This is not art for art’s sake. This is art that serves religious purposes and societal needs in a very real way that gives it soul and mana. It speaks of people, their imaginations, fears, hopes and aspirations – the same concerns people the world over have but reflected in different forms. It is exciting art from a part of the world that few have had the opportunity to visit.”

The gallery in Hanalei, Hawaii, is like no other in the world. Customers consider it very much like a museum because. Stories are told of each piece and the place it came from. The online store now offers everyone a chance to browse through the one-of-a-kind pieces of art.

