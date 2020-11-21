Kaua`i Forward: Kipu Ranch Adventures

Kipu Ranch Adventures is located on the island of Kauai and operates on 3000 acres of historic private land along Kipu Ranch.

It shares its rich history from the sugar cane plantation days to its current cattle operation while touring through blockbuster movie location on their premium fleet of off-road 4×4 vehicles.

Kipu Ranch Adventures offer two different tours, each of them are 3 hours long traversing a wide range of true off-road 4×4 terrain and scenic outlooks.

Their signature tour is the Ultimate Ranch Tour and offers a beautiful and breathtaking 3-hour Kauai off-road scenic tour through Kipu Ranch. This tour offers diverse landscape, abundant wildlife, and spectacular views. Guests ride through lush green pastures, venture down into tropical Hule’ia Valley, and ascend under the canopy of the rainforest, as it leads you to the breathtaking backdrop of Mt. Haupu, Kauai’s untouched paradise. Enjoy the historic landscape with photos of famous movie locations such as Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark, and The Descendants.

This scenic ranch tour is their most popular eco-adventure. After instruction and some practice time, your experienced tour guide will lead you along Kipu Ranch for an exciting journey through the diverse landscape. Be ready to share the area with cattle, wild pigs, pheasants, peacocks, and wild chickens.

The Waterfall Triple Trail Expedition is a well thought out and crafted route. This tour brings you traversing the best open view, mountain, and jungle sections of all three of our trail systems combined into one epic trip. Experience first-class tropical 4×4 off-road adventure aboard their “top shelf” Kawasaki TERYX KRX 1000, a well maintained Kawasaki TERYX4 , or our Kawasaki Mule Pro-FXT with room for the whole family.

Experienced guides will lead you through their expansive 3,000-acre trail system on a working cattle ranch, which is full of breathtaking scenery, blockbuster movie hits, cultural history, and Hawaiian legends. You will navigate your own vehicle throughout the different trails and obstacles to their private waterfall, bamboo jungles, and much more!

This is also a swimming tour, so be sure to pack towels and a swimsuit. Kipu Ranch Adventures provide helmets, goggles, and bandanas as well as a light snack.

Visit their website, Kiputours.com or look them up on social media under “Kipu Ranch Adventures”. You can also call or text them at (808) 246-9288.