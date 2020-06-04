Kapiolani Community College Offers FREE Tuition

Kapiolani Community College has a brand new program that offers accelerated healthcare training programs at KapCC tuition-free. RHEP is funded by a grant from the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations and is designed specifically to help those in our community who are dealing with unemployment or underemployment or who have realized that the current economic situation has them considering a career change.

The program offers training in seven (7) different areas, each which prepare the participant for a job in that specific field. The attached fliers list the programs that are offered. The Rapid Health Education Program (RHEP) was created because of the COVID-19 Pandemic and started to have an impact on our economy. As a college, KCC’s arms outstretch wide into the community so they quickly saw the effect this was having on the people of Hawai’i and wanted to take action.

We asked Marcus Fikse, the outreach coordinator, if there is a requirement to work in the field you train for after completing the program.

“Yes. These programs were designed specifically to help train people in our community for jobs that are in high demand and provide job security. When signing up for this program, in order to receive a tuition-subsidy, each participant will have to sign a commitment form stating that they understand that this program is designed to place people right into the workplace and that it is their intention to find a job as soon as they complete the program.”

For more information about the program and a list of information sessions visit : https://www.kapiolani.hawaii.edu/academics/non-credit-programs/

Hover your mouse over “Programs of Study” and click “non-credit programs.”