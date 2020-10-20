Kanile’a Ukulele Opens New Store in Windward Mall

Located on the second level near Macy’s, the Kanileʻa ʻUkulele 2,000 square foot showroom boasts a concierge/VIP lounge, a classroom for lessons, and ʻukulele for all ages. Keiki `ukulele start in the $59 to $99 range. Islander beginner instruments (designed by Kanileʻa) range from $115 to $400 with Kanileʻa handcrafted playable masterpieces at $750 and up. All Kanileʻa brand instruments are built in the Kāneʻohe factory located on Kahuhipa Street.

“Being a destination for both locals and travelers has allowed us, as a local family business, to provide an instrument that brings people together, provides happiness, and promotes health and longevity,” said Kristen Souza, founder and president of Kanile‘a ‘Ukulele. “The experience we will provide our client is one we hope lasts a lifetime.”

Celebration of the new retail space continues through the rest of the year with live Saturday performances by some of Hawaiʻi’s top entertainers including Sean Naʻauao, Kolohe Kai, Karlie G, Ke ʻOlu, Kamuela Kimokeo and more.

Store guests will have direct access to professional and collectible instruments designed by and or played by award-winning Hawaiʻi music makers such as the late Uncle Willie K, Kelly Boy DeLima of Kapena, Nā Wai ʻEhā, Jonah Kahanuola Solatorio of Keauhou, Roman De Peralta of Kolohe Kai, Kumu Hula Cody Pueo Pata and Aldrine Guerrero of Ukulele Underground.Beside ʻukulele, the Kanileʻa showroom will carry the coveted Islander mini guitar and will introduce the all-new mini electric bass from Japan called the Tiny Boy Bass. There will also be branded apparel and accessories for players of stringed instruments. Kanileʻa ʻukulele are available worldwide through authorized dealers and directly from the factory. Tours of the factory have been suspended due to COVID-19 and will resume once it is safe to do so.

For more details, call (808) 234-2868 or visit kanileaukulele.com.