Kama’aina & Military Deals at Refreshed Embassy Suites and Waikiki Beach Walk

Honolulu (KHON2) – Waikiki is welcoming back Kama’aina with special staycations and deals at places like Embassy Suites Hotel and Waikiki Beach Walk.

Embassy Suites Hotel at Waikiki Beach Walk refreshed its 369 suites this summer with an extensive, multi-million dollar ocean-inspired modernization as part of Hilton Clean Stay safety and health protocols, which defines a standard of cleanliness and disinfection.

The Kama’aina Special starts at $229 plus tax per night, with 50% off parking, 4pm late check out, and shopping pass at Waikiki Beach Walk. As the only all-suite resort in Waikiki – Embassy Suites by Hilton Waikiki Beach Walk offers an exceptional value, with modern and spacious accommodations, complementary daily breakfast and large pool deck area.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Waikiki Beach Walk is a great location to take advantage of the Waikiki Beach Walk Kama’aina & Military Shopping Pass. Beach Walk has stayed creative to keep businesses going throughout the pandemic.

CREATVIE OFFERINGS:

* 50% off Truffle Carbonara at Taormina Sicilian Cuisine and Premium Pasta Meal Kits

* Brunch at Giovanni Pastrami

* Outdoor seating at YardHouse

* New Product Launches

* Masks at Hi Life and Noa Noa

* Ruby Dipped Macadamia cookies from Honolulu cookie company

* Beach Walk Café new menu items:

* Innovative Business Models

* FREE PARKING

* Big Wave Dave Surf & Coffee – book by appointment

* Curbside Pick-Up for Restaurants

* Breakout Waikiki – virtual breakout sessions

OFFERING KAMA’AINA AND MILITARY DISCOUNTS:

* Breakout Waikiki<http://waikikibeachwalk.com/Shops/Gifts-Art-Specialty-And-Services/Breakout-Waikiki.htm>: 10% off

* For Kama’aina, book using the code KAHANAMOKU

* For military, book using the code VALOR

* Coco Mango<http://waikikibeachwalk.com/Shops/Apparel-Shoes/Coco-Mango.htm>: 10% off

* HiLife<http://waikikibeachwalk.com/Shops/Apparel-Shoes/HiLife.htm>: 10% off

* Giovanni Pastrami<http://waikikibeachwalk.com/Restaurants/Restaurant-And-Nightlife/Giovanni-Pastrami.htm>: 15% off

* Ruth’s Chris Steak House<http://waikikibeachwalk.com/Restaurants/Restaurant-And-Nightlife/Ruth%E2%80%99s-Chris-Steak-House.htm>: Complimentary appetizer (up to $20)

* Limited to one per table with the purchase of 2 or more entrees

OFFERING KAMA’AINA DISCOUNT:

* Taormina Sicilian Cuisine<http://waikikibeachwalk.com/Restaurants/Restaurant-And-Nightlife/Taormina-Sicilian-Cuisine.htm>: 15% off

* Yard House<http://waikikibeachwalk.com/Restaurants/Restaurant-And-Nightlife/Yard-House.htm>: 10% off

* Complimentary Valet parking with any purchase from open Waikiki Beach Walk store.

* Free Virtual Events: Hawaiian Music Ku Ha’aheo

Websites: www.embassysuiteswaikiki.com

WaikikiBeachWalk.com