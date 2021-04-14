Joyful Return Exhibits Come to Honolulu Museum of Art

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Honolulu Museum of Art celebrates a Joyful Return with new exhibits that will go in over the next 8 months.

On April 17, HoMA will unveil Joyful Return, an innovative, museum-wide exhibition presented in seven parts—a fresh, fun, community-driven project celebrating a return to shared experiences, art making, conversations, and personal connections. The exhibition will feature a series of pop-up installations around the museum, each a mix of unexpected and interactive elements brought to life by the HoMA community.

Six site-specific installations will be located in various outdoor locations, taking advantage of the museum’s many open-air spaces. Along with the outdoor installations, Reflect: Modern and Contemporary Highlights will be on view in the museum’s main exhibition galleries, celebrating 40 of the museum’s most iconic artworks from the permanent collection.

Each individual element of Joyful Return combines to create a dynamic combined experience, one that guests can revisit often and rediscover in different ways. This exhibition is a way for us to welcome everyone back to the museum—providing a place for each of us to find joy in reconnecting to our community through art. Examples:

· Return (Starting April 17): A multimedia presentation of community-sourced photos, imagery and storytelling in HoMA’s Central Courtyard.

· Restore (Starting April 17): Sustainable, handmade messages of hope and community connection displayed on the Walter F. and Mary Dillingham Frear Sculpture Terrace

· Regrow (Starting May 15): An unexpected, hands-on installation incorporating floral and botanical elements in Kīna‘u Courtyard.

· Reveal (Starting June 12): A large-scale mural project to be revealed with the help of the community in Kīnaʻu Courtyard.

· Recover (Starting July 17): Wildly colorful additions to museum architecture created with community-sourced textiles in Palm Courtyard and other outdoor spaces.

· Relive (Starting September 25): An interactive experience amplifying and celebrating the sounds and voices of HoMA located in Mediterranean Courtyard.

In addition to the six outdoor installations, Joyful Return will include an in-gallery installation opening on April 17, highlighting the museum’s own permanent collection. Reflect: Modern and Contemporary Highlights will be on view in the museum’s main exhibition galleries, a presentation featuring seminal pieces from HoMA’s celebrated collection of paintings, sculpture, photographs, new media, and works on paper by iconic 20th-century artists. The gallery installation will include audio and written “reflections” on individual artworks by eighteen respondents from different backgrounds and professions across Honolulu, diverse voices encouraging broader understandings of art, health, and community, and inspiring viewers to create connections between the past and present.

Website: honolulumuseum.org

Email: apadilla@honolulumuseum.org

Social Media Handles: @honolulumuseum (Facebook and Instagram)