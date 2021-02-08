Honolulu Theater for Youth Spotlights Talented Keiki

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Honolulu Theater for Youth brings the education of local theater to homes with new virtual programs.

Kids of all ages looking to break into the local theater scene are now invited to join online classes and activities hosted by the Honolulu Theater for Youth, an organization educating kids on the art of drama and theater.

“The Honolulu Theater for Youth believes that drama education and theatre are unique, socially-based education and art forms that help their participants and audiences walk in the shoes of others, allowing them to expand their imaginations, enrich their lives and discover the infinite possibilities in the world,” says Daniel Klein, Director of Drama Education at Honolulu Theater for Youth.

With years of dedication to teaching the art of theater to Hawaii’s youth, Honolulu Theater for Youth provides direct services at schools, who work with teachers and children of all ages, a curriculum that is approved by the Hawaii States Department of Education.

Klein says, “Students take active roles in their own learning while developing an appreciation for the performing arts. Over one hundred thousand Hawai’i students from Pre-K through high school have benefited from Honolulu Theater for Youth in-school residencies, getting excited about exploring ideas, debating key questions and learning in active and enjoyable ways.”

Honolulu Theater for Youth is currently open to participants looking to enroll in their many classes and workshops.

WEBSITE:

www.HTYWeb.org