Hometown Hawaii: Makaha Mangoes

Honolulu (KHON2)- The Waianae Coast is known for mangoes and according to Mark Suiso, the owner of Makaha Mangoes, every yard should have a producing mango tree or at least some kind of fruit tree.

“I grew up with mangoes and when I was young everyone I knew had a mango tree. Over time I found less and less people had producing mango trees. The new neighborhood actually have rules against having a mango tree- that is not right. So I started Makaha Mangoes to show people that growing mangoes is a good thing. People used to believe this in the past. WE have lost our way- It is like a religious calling.”

Suiso is determined to educate people about the importance of having your own fruit tree and he is happy to help.

“I grow a number of varieties and network with others in order to keep a steady supply. I try to have mango for May to October each year. In order to keep this island supplied, we need more trees in production. That means people planting more trees and maintaining the existing trees so they produce fruit.”

For more information visit makahamangoes.com